The 2017 Snake Saturday Parade

March 11th In North Kansas City, MO

It All Starts At 11 AM!!

It is an exciting time for Northland Festivals as plans are under way for the 2017 Snake Saturday Parade and Festival.  The theme for the 33rd Annual Snake Saturday Parade and Festival is…. “Leaping Leprechauns! 

So start your planning, plotting and preparation for your entry in the parade.  Watch for more information about this years’ celebration, charity highlights and more, as we start a new decade and begin giving away our next million to local charities! Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Snake Saturday is the largest Irish Festival in the area, with nearly 100,000 participants in the two day event.  Snake Saturday begins on Friday evening with the opening of the carnival area and the Annual Charity Cook-off.  The event continues on Saturday with the addition of food vendors, a free children’s area, children’s stage and of course the Parade! Snake Saturday is held on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day in the heart of downtown North Kansas City.  The Parade and Festival is a family oriented event with a philanthropic focus. Over the past 32 years, Snake Saturday has given more than ONE MILLION DOLLARS to charities through fundraising efforts. Come, be a part of a Northland tradition, March 11, 2017!

Registration Begins November 1st

Mark Your Calendars

Grand Marshal Celebration
March 2

Lad and Lassie Contest
March 4

Charity Cookoff
March 10

Parade and Festival
March 11

Snake Saturday By The Numbers

Years of Snake Saturdays

Million Dollars Donated

Northland Charities Helped

Attendees Last Year

